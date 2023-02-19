Here's who won big at the 2023 BAFTAs this evening

Jenny Proudfoot
By Jenny Proudfoot
Tonight saw the 2023 BAFTAs, with the 76th British Academy Film Awards celebrating the past year in film.

The ceremony, held at London's Southbank Centre, was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, with Hollywood nominees from far and wide flocking to the BAFTA red carpet.

From the blue ribbons worn by A-listers to the BAFTAs' powerful tribute to The Queen, the ceremony made non-stop news.

But from Austin Butler to Cate Blanchett, who were the big winners of the night? Here's everything to know...

2023 BAFTA winners

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
TÁR

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder

Leading Actress

Ana de Armas, Blonde
Cate Blanchett, TÁR - WINNER
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Viola Davis, The Woman King

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
Bill Nighy, Living
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Hong Chau, The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Director

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Todd Field, TÁR

Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis – WINNER
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis – WINNER
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
The Whale

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aftersun – WINNER
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick

Documentary

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny – WINNER

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon – WINNER
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting

British Short Film

A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye – WINNER
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl

Casting

Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness

EE Rising Star Award

Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey – WINNER
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim

We will continue to update this story

