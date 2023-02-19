Here's who won big at the 2023 BAFTAs this evening
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Tonight saw the 2023 BAFTAs, with the 76th British Academy Film Awards celebrating the past year in film.
The ceremony, held at London's Southbank Centre, was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, with Hollywood nominees from far and wide flocking to the BAFTA red carpet.
From the blue ribbons worn by A-listers to the BAFTAs' powerful tribute to The Queen, the ceremony made non-stop news.
But from Austin Butler to Cate Blanchett, who were the big winners of the night? Here's everything to know...
2023 BAFTA winners
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
TÁR
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Leading Actress
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Cate Blanchett, TÁR - WINNER
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
Bill Nighy, Living
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Hong Chau, The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Director
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Todd Field, TÁR
Costume Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis – WINNER
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Makeup & Hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis – WINNER
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
The Whale
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Aftersun – WINNER
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny – WINNER
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Editing
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER
Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon – WINNER
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Special Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
British Short Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
British Short Film
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye – WINNER
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
Casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
EE Rising Star Award
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey – WINNER
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
We will continue to update this story
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
The BAFTAs has paid a powerful tribute to The Queen and it's going viral
"Our nation's leading star"
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
These BAFTA beauty looks are seriously stunning—and I'm getting inspo from all of them
The red carpet is *serving*
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Why are A-listers wearing blue ribbons at the 2023 BAFTAs?
By Jenny Proudfoot