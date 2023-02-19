Here's who won big at the 2023 BAFTAs this evening

Tonight saw the 2023 BAFTAs, with the 76th British Academy Film Awards celebrating the past year in film.

The ceremony, held at London's Southbank Centre, was hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, with Hollywood nominees from far and wide flocking to the BAFTA red carpet.

From the blue ribbons worn by A-listers to the BAFTAs' powerful tribute to The Queen, the ceremony made non-stop news.

But from Austin Butler to Cate Blanchett, who were the big winners of the night? Here's everything to know...

2023 BAFTA winners

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TÁR

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Leading Actress

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, TÁR - WINNER

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER

Bill Nighy, Living

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Hong Chau, The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Director

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Todd Field, TÁR

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis – WINNER

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis – WINNER

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

The Whale

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aftersun – WINNER

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny – WINNER

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once – WINNER

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon – WINNER

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

British Short Film

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye – WINNER

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

EE Rising Star Award

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey – WINNER

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

