Celebrities are obsessed with this TV, and there’s currently a £286.90 saving to be had

In case you missed it yesterday, it’s still Amazon Prime Day 2020, which means you’re still in time to treat yourself to something you’ve been eyeing up for a while. For me, it’s the Samsung Frame TV.

During lockdown, I got a little obsessed with the Architectural Digest celebrity home tours (who doesn’t love a good stalk?), and I noticed a few things that celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Kendall Jenner had in common. They all love cloud sofas, formal living rooms and dining rooms that are just for show, and hiding their TVs.

‘How do they manage to hide them?’ I hear you ask? Well, they are all obsessed with the Samsung Frame TV, which can be wall-mounted, and more specifically transforms into a piece of art when it’s off. Hilary Duff says, ‘I love this TV. It’s called The Frame — it’s a Samsung and it looks like a photograph. So you don’t even know that it’s actually a TV until you turn it on.’

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore raved about the thousands of pieces of art you can choose from the decorate the screen. The iconic Samsung Frame TV is priced at £499 on Amazon, however I’ve found a really great deal for you: the Samsung 65″ TU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV which was £667.90 but is now £381 – that’s a £286.90 saving! Scroll down to see the full deal…

Deal in full

You might not get the art screensaver with this TV, but it gives you an incredibly sharp viewing experience. Scroll down for all the bells and whistles

Here’s everything you get:

Crystal Display: lose yourself in crystal clear colour

Crystal Processor 4K, 4K Upscaling & Adaptive Sound: relax as your TV adapts to give you the very best 4K picture and targeted sound

HDR Powered by HDR 10+: enjoy a true-to-life picture with brighter colour and broader contrast

Smart TV powered by Tizen: only the No. 1 selling Smart TV brand¹ can give you access to the largest collection of 4K content and all your catch-up TV apps

What’s in the box: Samsung 65″ TU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV, One Remote Control, standard remote, batteries, user manual and power cable

Endless Netflix binge watching on a high def screen? You’ll never want to leave the house…

