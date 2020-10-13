That’s it, I’m finally buying a Kindle this Amazon Prime Day (and saving a tonne of money in the process)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I love reading and I love books. The satisfaction from devouring page after page of a crisp new book is second to none. But, recently I’ve been toying with the idea of making the switch to Kindle and the reasons are two fold. Firstly, I live in an average sized London flat, so small by any other standard – but that’s another story entirely – therefore space is a premium commodity. And secondly I like to switch between books so need the flexibility.

So, it only makes sense that I look at picking up a Kindle. And, with amazing deals to be had this Prime Day (we’re talking up to £100), it’s the only sensible way to go. With Kindle’s to suit every age and every budget, there is something for everything.

With a whopping £70 to be saved, this is the perfect time to own a Kindle. The Oasis features a adjustable warm light, which makes reading much better for your eyes. If you’re a lover of pages (as I am) then thanks to the latest E Ink technology this reads like printed paper. And you don’t have to worry about reading in the bath or pool, the Oasis is waterproof (IPX8). As a bonus, for those that love audiobooks, this Oasis also works with Audible – simply pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers and switch seamlessly between reading and listening your favourite books.

Take advantage of this special offer and save £45 on the Kindle Kids Edition. This is has a bright pink cover and is perfect for the style conscious. Comes with a kid-friendly 2 year worry-free guarantee and 1 years of Amazon Kids+ – which includes greats like the Harry Potter series and niche titles like Gangsta Granny.

Bundle fans, this one if for you. If you like to REALLY save a bundle is the only sensible way to go. The Kindle Oasis Essential Bundle comes with a Kindle oasis 7” E-Reader (32GB, Gold), Amazon Leather Cover (in black) and Amazon 9W Power Adaptor. The bundle should cost £327.97 but is now available for £227.97 – yes, thats a saving of £100.

So, there you have it, I think given the amazing savings to be had now is the perfect time to take advantage of these amazing offers on Amazon Prime Day. Looks like I’ll be making the switch to Kindle.

