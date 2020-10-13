Get a Furbo pet camera this Prime Day because who doesn’t want to stalk their dog?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What? You don't want to know what your pet gets up to home alone?

Yes, it’s Amazon Prime Day 2020, which means we can finally justify spending our pounds on the must-have dog accessory that screams loud and proud: “I am obsessed with my dog and I don’t care who knows about it!”.

The legendary Furbo Dog camera (yes, the one from Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs) has just had a massive price cut, dropping from £189 to £129 – that’s a £60 saving! The price is right and the time is now to finally discover what your dog does when you leave the house….

Aside from getting to watch/obsessively stalk your dog all day long while you pretend to work, this simple to use camera – trust us, it syncs to your mobile device so easily- is perfect to alleviate any guilt you may feel when you leave your pooch at home, as you’ll know exactly what he’s up to, at all times. And don’t forget to chuck him a treat if he’s being a good boy (which is obviously all the time).

So what else can you expect from this incredible camera/ treat dispenser? Let’s take a look…

1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: With Full HD, 160º wide-angle, 4x zoom and night vision, you can see your dog clearly, day and night.

2-way-chat so you can talk to your dog at home to calm him down plus, you can hear what he is doing.

Furbo can send a push notification to your phone when it senses your dog barking. So you’ll know whats going on at home/when Royal Mail comes a-knocking

Treat Tossing! Remotely toss treats to your dog via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill the Furbo with over 100 treaty pieces and watch as they’re like “WTF?!” when a snack is thrown.

The stable design mean you can move the Furbo around to find the perfect spot. It has a slight downward angle of the camera, so you see everything even if it’s placed high on a shelf and out of your dog’s reach.

Sleeping, chewing, pacing, putting a wash on? Finally, you’ll discover what your dog gets up to when you leave the house…

