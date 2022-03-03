These are the best street safety apps to help you feel safe walking home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sarah Everard went missing on 3 March 2021 in South London, walking from a friend’s house in Clapham to her home in Brixton.

Her remains were found in a Kent woodland on March 10, with a member of the Metropolitan police charged with her kidnap and murder.

Sarah’s tragic killing prompted long overdue conversations around street safety – ones where women voiced their fears and the world listened.

One year on, as people unite to call for more action, there are increasing numbers of ways that we can make ourselves feel safer on the streets.

Among these are personal safety apps.

From sending your GPS coordinates to your emergency contacts to alerting you to crime figures of the area you are walking through, these apps have the potential to save your life. But on an everyday level, they can also provide reassurance and a sense of security as you walk home.

Best street safety apps: 6 to download to feel safe walking home

1. WalkSafe

Price: Free, apps.apple.com

WalkSafe is a free map-based personal safety app, not only alerting you to your surroundings but also updating your emergency contacts with your location. The app shows recent crime figures of the areas that you are walking through and alerts you to avoid spots where crimes have been reported, helping you to choose a safe route. It also sends your location to your emergency contact if you don’t make your estimated time of arrival and allows you to notify them with a tap if you’re feeling unsafe.

2. One Scream

Price: Free, apps.apple.com

One Scream is a free voice-activated safety app that is designed to notify your emergency contact if it detects your scream. Once it has recognised your scream or panic word, a text message and an automated call will be sent to your nominated contacts with details of your location. You can add up to three nominated contacts and are able to cancel your alarm within 20 seconds of the scream.

3. Red Panic Button

Price: Free, apps.apple.com

Red Panic Button is an emergency safety app based around one very simple feature, pushing the red panic button. If you are feeling in danger, by pushing the red panic button app, your emergency contacts will immediately be sent a text and an email of your GPS Google Maps coordinates.

4. SafeUp

Price: Free, apps.apple.com

SafeUp is a free app and community safety network, connecting women and girls with trained women in their area to help them feel safe. SafeUp will link you up with a female ‘Guardian’ to help give you support, guidance or even physical assistance.

5. Life360

Price: Free, but with limited features. The app has options to upgrade to its tiered membership packages, apps.apple.com

Life360 is a family location sharing app, allowing you to track the real-time location of your key contacts and receive alerts when they arrive at or leave a destination. The basic app is free, but it also has options to purchase additional features with its silver, gold and platinum memberships.

6. Circle of 6

Price: Free, circleof6app.com

Circle of 6 is a free mobile app that notifies your emergency contacts when you’re in trouble and explains how they can help. Your circle is made of up to 6 friends or trusted contacts, who can be notified with just two taps of your phone about where you are and what they can do. As well as your GPS coordinates, your circle will be sent a message depending on the situation you find yourself in. These include ‘I need to talk’, ‘Call and pretend you need me – I need an interruption’ and ‘Come and get me – I need help getting home safely.’

