If want to know the best pregnancy Instagram accounts to follow during these all-important nine months and beyond, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling for the best influencers to follow whether you’re after breastfeeding tips, first aid or hypnobirthing courses and anything parenting related.

Emma a.k.a The Naked Doula is a birth influencer ready to help women throughout their pregnancy with real and raw advice on labour and postpartum. Founder of “The Visual HypnoBirth Course” and creator of the Bestselling Flashcards, Emma shares easy ways to understand pregnancy, as well as presenting solutions to every problem, capable of changing the way you see birth and making your journey a unique experience.

Heidi Skudder, Baby Sleep Coach, Award winner for Online courses, @theparentandbabycoach , 50.7k followers



Heidi, a mother to two boys, is a Baby Sleep Expert with 11 years of experience in the field, providing you with all the information you need on Sleep, Reflux and Toddlers. The Sleep coach is an award winner for her Online Courses as well as her The Parent & Baby Coach Podcast that has topped the charts, sharing what is like to have a Newborn, a baby’s gut health, the Farmyard Hour and so much more.

Rachel Fitz-D, Baby & Parenting Expert and Author, @rachelfitzd , “Your Baby Skin To Skin”



Rachel Fitz D is not only a leading baby and parenting expert but also a mother. Rachel is also the author of Your Baby Skin to Skin, the creator of this essential book for parents, giving them an empowering approach to this new journey of their lives and how babies are able to parent due to their inbuilt reflexes and instinctive cues.

Charlotte Stirling-Reed, Baby & Child Nutritionist and Sunday Times Bestselling Author, @sr_nutrition , 296k followers



Charlotte is a leading nutritionist with a degree in Human Biology and Nutrition and a MSc in Nutrition and Public Health. Registered with the Association for Nutrition, this Sunday Times Bestselling Author of How to Wean Your Baby shows you ways your little one can start loving vegetables as much as candy. Focuses rely on your baby’s health by providing various videos, recipes and advice so you have the confidence needed when feeding your baby.

Jenni Dunman, CEO of Daisy First Aid, Multi award-winning classes for parents & author, @daisyfirstdaid , 29k followers



The Multi-Award winner of Baby & Child First Aid Classes for parents, Jenni is one of the pregnancy Instagram accounts to follow, as she shares fun and fear-free aid information for your child’s safety being, not only, through various courses but also in her book Daisy First Aid – Paediatric first aid made easy that focuses on effective emergency treatments that can multiple times save a child’s life and reduce pain and injury before the professional health’s arrival.

The Honest Midwife, Registered Midwife and Antenatal Teacher, @thehonestmidwife , 54.9k followers



Louise, the Registered Midwife and Expert in Antenatal Classes is the founder of Let’s Talk Birth and Baby. Having worked in the health section for the past 30 years with a focus on family and children, the Expert provides real information on labour and hypnobirthing as well as Postnatal Yoga and its importance.

Dr. Chinny, Breastfeeding Expert and Founder of Milkbooster, @thebreastfeedingdoc , 28.9k followers



Chinny – Medic, member of the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine and Expert on Lactation focuses on helping women achieve an optimum breastfeeding experience by teaching how to increase their breast milk supply and breastfeed their babies for 6 months. A must-have for mothers-to-be, Dr Chinny is about to launch her book Breastfeeding with Ease filled with all the knowledge on the topic, including examples, and frequently asked questions that can be easily referred to.