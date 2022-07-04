Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There's a few loose ends to tie up

Stranger Things season 4 dropped on May 27, with the final instalment on 1 July.

Many cleared their schedules to tune into the hotly anticipated follow-up, which was released in two volumes.

Without giving away too many spoilers, the recent release has left fans of the Netflix series on a cliffhanger, and viewers have numerous questions that need to be answered – maybe in the form of a fifth series. So, what could Stranger Things Seasons 5 have in store? Read on to find out.

Will there be a Stranger Things season 5?

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer – also known as the Duffer Brothers – previously shared the hit sci-fi drama would run for four or five seasons, but it has since transpired there are plans to tie up loose ends in a final fifth season.

Speaking previously to The Hollywood Reporter, they said: “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but—as you’ll see for yourselves—we are now hurtling toward our finale.

“Season four won’t be the end.

“We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, and figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

When will Stranger Things season 5 be released?

The creative masterminds have yet to start filming the fifth instalment, which is why a date for the follow-up has yet to be confirmed.

Netflix has confirmed the finale will run in a similar format to the latest drops as a longer feature-length release, rather than return to its former weekly set-up.

What will the Stranger Things season 5 storyline be?

By the end of season four, Max Mayfield – played by Sadie Sink – is hospitalised after trying to take down Vecna, and Hawkins is still haunted by the evil antagonist, despite Eleven and her friends’ efforts.

Plus, there are storylines of many love interests, which we are desperate to see if they flourish.

It has been reported season five will involve a time jump from season four to their younger years, and there are suggestions the upcoming series may explore the origins of the Upside Down in more detail, after it was discovered the site remains stuck in 1983.

But the Duffer brothers have remained tight-lipped about the show’s future, although Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, has correctly guessed the plot.

In a separate interview with Variety, they shared: “We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it. We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

Stay tuned, as we will continue to update you.