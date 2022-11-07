Carey Mulligan has addressed the weight of responsibility she felt filming She Said

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Trigger warning: sexual assault and harassment

The 2017 New York Times’ investigation of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (opens in new tab) was a watershed moment for women.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, led by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey prompted over 100 women to come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, with some dating back over 30 years.

Kantor and Twohey released their best-selling memoir, She Said (opens in new tab), in 2019, telling the behind-the-scenes story of their investigation and how it ignited the global #MeToo (opens in new tab) and #TimesUp movements (opens in new tab).

Now, five years after the #MeToo movement and amid Weinstein's new trial, facing four charges of rape and seven counts of sexual assault, the film adaptation of She Said is set for release.

The star-studded film adaptation sees Brad Pitt come on board as a producer (opens in new tab) and stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as the two key investigative reporters.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles She Said premiere, 37-year-old Mulligan opened up about the responsibility she felt.

"I think we felt that weight of responsibility, and I felt that on other jobs," she explained. "I think particularly when you play a real person, you have that, but the stories that we were telling are so real and so recent, and not just to the people that were involved in the film, but to viewers, to an audience."

She continued: "You're aware that this story will impact people who go and see it in the cinema, so I think we all felt like it was a big task and we took it very seriously."

Going on to talk about her character, Megan Twohey, she added: "I've never played a person who's still alive. I played real people, but I've been reading autobiographies, so this was really exciting, and she's just the coolest person. So I wanted to be her friend. I wanted her to like me.

"Our kids hung out together, we had play dates, she brought her daughter to my son's birthday party, and she was just so generous. She was amazing."

She Said is set for UK release on 25 November 2022.

Harvey Weinstein is currently serving 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.