This is apparently the most popular royal family member amongst palace staff

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We didn't see that coming!

The royal family are a hit with the public, for the simple reason that they are relatable.

Gone are the days where we would only see a royal waving from Buckingham Palace balcony. Now they are accessible, all over social media, from Princess Eugenie dominating Instagram with her behind the scenes royal snaps to the Queen and Prince Philip’s Twitter account.

For their love of emojis and normal TV habits, the millennial family members – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – are undoubtedly the most popular among the public, well, with the exception of Queen Liz of course.

But who is the most popular royal family member within the palace walls?

Is it Queen of sass Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry AKA the joker, or future King and Poldark addict, Prince Charles?

Well, according to actor Matt Smith, it’s the role he played in the popular Netflix series The Crown, Prince Philip.

‘All the research I did found him to be brilliantly funny, very clever, very popular,’ Matt enthused of the 99-year-old. ‘In the Royal house he’s the most popular of all of them. If you’ve talked to any of the staff, Philip’s the one they all love really.’

The actor continued: ‘He’s a bit more of a man of the people. The royal protocol hasn’t dogged him in quite the same way his whole life and there’s a sort of rebellion in him and a naughtiness and a cheekiness. I think he’s quite affable and open by all accounts with the staff.’

‘They all love him’

Well, that’s lovely.