Baby Archie’s birth certificate disclosed a huge revelation about Meghan Markle

And it does make sense!

Meghan Markle is one of the most talked about people in the world, with everything from her fashion influence (hello Meghan Markle effect) to her new baby Archie making headline news.

One thing that has got the world talking the most however has been her title and how it links to her job.

Meghan is known as the Duchess of Sussex, something that causes a lot of confusion. Why isn’t she simply referred to as Princess Meghan?

Baby Archie’s birth certificate lists the new mum as ‘Rachel Meghan, Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex’. But, on closer inspection, her occupation is listed as ‘Princess of the United Kingdom’.

So if you’re a Princess, why go by Duchess?

Well, similarly to Kate Middleton (Duchess of Cambridge), it all seems to be about rank, with the Duchess title said to be more important.

CNN royal expert Victoria Arbiter explained the logic behind it to Yahoo Style a few years back over Kate Middleton’s title.

‘While Catherine is absolutely a Princess, her correct title is Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge,’ she explained. ‘She wasn’t born a blood Princess, so she is not a Princess in her own right.’

She continued: ‘When she married William, she took on the rank of her husband, a royal Prince. However, referring to her as Princess Kate’ is simply incorrect.’

She continued: ‘As Prince William is also a Duke, and that is his more important title, Kate assumed it herself.’

So why was Princess Diana a Princess? Well, again, it was down to her husband Charles.

Charles is a Prince twice over, as he was born one and he was made one (Prince of Wales) in 1969. That second title is the more important of the two, so Diana took the title of Princess.

Fair enough.