Kate Middleton broke this 350-year-old royal tradition on her wedding day

And it was an excellent decision.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are respected and loved for their duty and dedication – always keen to follow the rules and do things right.

As the couple celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary however, we look back at how they truly ripped up the royal rulebook for their big day, breaking with tradition multiple times during their 2011 ceremony.

There was the fact that Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry were elected Maid of Honour and Best Man – two roles that are not supposed to exist in royal weddings, not to mention the double kiss that the newlyweds performed for the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony and of course choosing to spend their wedding night at Buckingham Palace rather than jetting off for their honeymoon immediately.

This week however it emerged that there was another tradition broken back on 29th April 2011, and it’s all to do with Kate’s look, choosing to wear her hair down even though it broke a 350-year-old tradition of royal brides wearing their hair up.

According to the documentary, William & Kate: The Journey, Kate was encouraged by royal officials to wear her hair up, something she fought against.

‘Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion,’ explained royal reporter Ashley Pearson.

‘However, Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long flowing curls, which is her favourite way to wear it, and actually William’s favourite as well. They ended up compromising on her look.’

The compromise – Kate wore her hair half up half down,

Let’s face it, the Duchess of Cambridge will always look beautiful however she styles her hair, but she definitely made a good decision here!