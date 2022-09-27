The You season four trailer is here – and this time, it’s set in London

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve already settled into autumn and are excited about adding a slew of Netflix shows to your ultimate binge list – then here’s one more: the new season of You.

Yes, you heard right. The psychological thriller starring Gossip Girls alumni Penn Badgley as murderous stalker Joe Goldberg is back for a fourth season. Since Netflix released the trailer, fans of the show are shocked to find out that instead of being set in the US, Joe has travelled a little further afield and will be settled in London.

The teaser for the upcoming season goes on to show how his character has even traded professions, as he’s now posing as a university lecturer (possibly to hide from his murdering past). It looks as though he’s trying to prove to everyone – himself included – that he’s just an ordinary person with a normal job.

The popular thriller first hit screens in 2018 and followed the life of bookshop worker Joe as he quickly became obsessed with one of his customers, Beck. After plotting his way into her life, Beck eventually falls for Joe – but when she finds out who he really is, he locks her in a cage and eventually kills her. However, the end of the creepy thriller left so many unanswered questions – so of course, Netflix bought it back for another two seasons.

Fans watched as Joe packed up his life in New York and headed to LA to start again, where he met his next infatuation, Love. However, their tricky relationship played out in season two and three, and it seems that Joe is off to start again (again) in the UK.

The show is set to return to Netflix in February 2023 and will be released in two parts.

