Halle Berry is more content with life in her 50s than ever before, thanks to her children and boyfriend Van Hunt

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Halle Berry has insisted she is happier in her fifties than ever before, but it hasn’t all been smooth sailing.

The Catwoman actress has gone through the peaks and troughs of balancing her work, family and love life, to try and find a happy medium, with various decades dedicated to career commitments or raising her family, which we can all relate to.

Speaking to AARP magazine, the 55-year-old said: “In my 30s, I was so focused on career, but I had a desire to have children and be a mother. So I felt I was lacking something.

“In my 40s, I took the decade to be at home and have children and be a mom. But my career was lacking — I longed to be back at work.

“Now, in my 50s I’ve got my babies, my career, and finally have love in a real, meaningful way. For the first time in my life, everything is firing on all cylinders.”

The Bruised star has now found that balance, and is concentrating on her daughter Nahla, 13, and son Maceo, eight, her “new amazing love” Van Hunt, and his children.

Halle and Van, 51, went official with their relationship in 2020, and have already had a “commitment ceremony”, which she has insisted is not a marriage, officiated by son Maceo.

Speaking about the special moment, the award-winning Hollywood icon shared: “My son, Maceo, of his own volition did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.

“I have two children with two different fathers. Van has a son. As a mum living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are OK with the decisions I’m making.”

While the coronavirus pandemic may have been a strain for most across the globe, Halle and Van found it brought them closer together, as they met the year the whole world went into a strict lockdown.

“Because of COVID, we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to only let our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved.

“I fell in love with him before I even met him”, she shared.

Videos you may like:

Opening up about the reality of romances, Halle – who was previously married to Olivier Martinez, Eric Benet and David Justice – said: “Women get stuck in relationships. We want to make it work; we want to fix it.

‘Then we often jump into a new relationship to heal from the old one, and we’re just rebounding and never taking the time to grow and take care of ourselves first.

“[Now] I’ve found my person.”