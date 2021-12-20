The best books of the year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Christmas is just over a week away and the countdown to the end of the year has officially begun. Whilst it might feel a little early still to start thinking about new years resolutions, we thought we’d help you get ahead with some inspiration in the likelihood that ‘read more’ ends up being one of your new year’s resolutions.

Whether you’re aiming to read a book a month or just simply more than one, Amazon has helpfully rounded up their list of the best books of 2021. With a mixture of fiction and non-fiction, there’s everything from Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library (which has sold over 2,000,000 copies and counting) to Stacey Soloman’s ‘Tap to Tidy’.

Best fiction books of 2021

1. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig



What’s it about? Nora’s life has been going from bad to worse. Then at the stroke of midnight on her last day on earth, she finds herself transported to a library. There she is given the chance to undo her regrets and try out each of the other lives she might have lived. Which raises the ultimate question: with infinite choices, what is the best way to live?

Shop: The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

2. Harry Potter Children’s Collection: The Complete Collection by J. K Rowling

What’s it about? These irresistible editions, presented in a gorgeous slipcase featuring Hogwarts, are the essential Harry Potter. A must-have for every child at the start of the most magical reading adventure. These books are to be treasured and read time and time again, as readers lose themselves in the greatest children’s story of all time.

Shop: Harry Potter Children’s Collection: The Complete Collection by J. K Rowling

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

What’s it about? For years, rumours of the ‘Marsh Girl’ have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So in late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home, finding friends in the gulls and lessons in the sand. Then the time comes when she yearns to be touched and loved. When two young men from town become intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life – until the unthinkable happens.

Shop: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell



What’s it about? Inspired by the son of a famous playwright. It is a story of the bond between twins, and of marriage pushed to the brink by grief. It is also the story of a kestrel and its mistress; a flea that boards a ship in Alexandria; and a glovemaker’s son who flouts convention in pursuit of the woman he loves. Above all, it is a tender and unforgettable reimagining of a boy whose life has been all but forgotten, but whose name was given to one of the most celebrated plays ever written.

Shop: Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

5. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

What’s it about? Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain lays bare the ruthlessness of poverty, the limits of love, and the hollowness of pride. A counterpart to the privileged Thatcher-era London of Alan Hollinghurst’s The Line of Beauty, it also recalls the work of Édouard Louis, Frank McCourt, and Hanya Yanagihara, a blistering debut by a brilliant writer with a powerful and important story to tell.

Shop: Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart



Best non-fiction books of 2021

1. Pinch of Nom Quick &; Easy: 100 Delicious, Slimming Recipes by Kay Featherstone

What it’s about? From all-in-one family favourites to batch-cook basics and speedy sweet treats, Pinch of Nom Quick & Easy is packed with dishes so delicious you won’t even notice they’re slimming. With tasty, satisfying meals such as Veggie Satay Noodles, Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta and Apple and Apricot Oaty Crumble, you definitely won’t feel like you’re missing out. Featuring Pinch of Nom’s trademark big flavours, these recipes use easy-to-find ingredients to create meals that everyone will love – whether they’re watching their waistline or not.

Shop: Pinch of Nom Quick &; Easy: 100 Delicious, Slimming Recipes by Kay Featherstone



2. Tap to Tidy: Organising, Crafting & Creating Happiness in a Messy World by Stacey Solomon

What it’s about? From the beloved entertainer, Stacey Solomon comes a wonderfully accessible guide to crafting activities and organising your home that anybody can turn their hand to.

Shop: Tap to Tidy: Organising, Crafting & Creating Happiness in a Messy World by Stacey Solomon

Videos you may like:

3. Jane’s Patisserie: Deliciously customisable cakes, bakes and treats by Jane Dunn

What it’s about? Discover how to make life sweet with 100 delicious bakes, cakes and treats from baking blogger, Jane. Whether you’re looking for a salted caramel fix or a spicy biscoff bake, this book has everything you need to create iconic bakes and become a star baker.

Shop: Jane’s Patisserie: Deliciously customisable cakes, bakes and treats by Jane Dunn