Christmas gifts for book lovers, the Marie Claire edit

Struggling with some last-minute Christmas shopping? We've found the perfect reads for every bookworm in your life. You're welcome.
With Christmas right around the corner, it’s about time we brought the stockings down from the attic and began the yearly process of shaking the dust off, wrapping and filling. ‘Tis a process the team here at Marie Claire have nevertheless tried to make a whole lot easier for you. With our extensive research and carefully curated gift guides, we’ve not left a stone unturned (take a look at our gift guides for him and her if you need any more convincing).
With that said – and in light of Apple’s screen time feature kindly reminding us quite how much time we spend on our phone (the ominous graph that seems to inch its way further up our screen week by week is concerning to say the least) – it seems more timely than ever to start shifting our attention to the wonderful world of books.
From Romance to Comedy – and harrowing biographies – to prose that could be mistaken for poetry, the abundance in genres and myriad titles suggests this could be your very best offering this Christmas (- and every other too, to be quite honest). Both versatile and very personal, we can hand on heart promise that it will not end up in the recycle-for-next-year pile.
From Meera Sodha’s cookbook “East” compiling over a hundreds delicious Asian recipes to Ocean Vuong’s beautifully poetic novel “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” this is the perfect guide for book lover friends and all other friends alike.
Know a bookie but fear their shelves just won’t hold any more novels? Why not buy them some chic bookends. Opt for Oliver Bonas’ gold hue wings for a statement pressie, or go more personal with Not On The High Street’s gorgeous vase and personalised ones. Or, for a stylish take on an all time classic, why not buy Penguin’s cover of The Great Gatsby as a framed print.
Not On The High Street Personalised Book Ends, £39.95
Add a personal touch to your gifting this Christmas with these adorable book ends.
Exhaltation by Ted Chiang, £11.43
Exploring the consequences of time travel, this book explores some of life's more pertinent and philosophical questions through elegantly crafted stories.
Expectation by Anna Hope, £10.99
A captivating novel that explores themes of friendship and disappointment.
Faces: Profiles Of Dogs by Vita Sackville-West, £10.99
If a Labrador described as a,‘Dear, solid, faithful lump of a dog’ resonates, and you appreciate close up dog faces, then this rediscovered 1960’s gem is for you. Hilariously written, and illustrated with Laelia Goehr’s original 1960s black and white photographs, this is a must for all lovers of the hound.
Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine, £6.99
For an easy read that touches on important topics and will have you laughing out loud.
East by Meera Sodha, £11.88
A cooking sensation. Sodha has filled this book with over a hundred vegetarian and vegan recipes from Bangalore to Bejing.
My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite, £5.66
The Sunday Times besteller and The Times number one seller, this is a story that is well worth your attention.
Seven Worlds One Planet, £25
With a foreword by Sir David Attenborough and over 250 breathtaking images, this is the perfect gift for any bookie.
The Plus One by Sophia Money-Coutts, £5.19
A funny and relatable novel that you won't be able to put down.
Ottolenghi’s Simple, £11.99
A collection of recipes from the award winning Yotam Ottolenghi.
Georgina Hayden’s Taverna, £15.98
A delicious ensemble of modern Cypriot recipes.
Penguin Books – F Scott Fitzgerald The Great Gatsby, Black Framed Canvas, £108
A timeless classic reimagined into the perfect wall hanging. What's not to love?
Firebox’s The Tofu Cookbook, £9.99
The perfect gift for anyone looking to reduce theirmeat consumption.
TIME 12 Month all access subscription, £44.99
52 issues and four extra for free. An ongoing Christmas that will keep your book lover friend entertained throughout the upcoming year.
On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong, £10.99
From the author of the TS Eliot Prize for Poetry, this book is a poetical reflection on themes of displacement, colonialism and understandings of masculinity.
Posters for Change: Tear, Paste, Protest, £21.99
Stay woke with these 50 tear out posters.
Oliver Bonas Metallic Wings Gold Book Ends, £30
Featuring a bold wing design in a golden hue, this is a gorgeous addition to any book-lover's home.
British library member gift pack, £87
For your literary fiend of a friend this gift pack includes free entry to British library exhibitions, priority booking for events and 20% off at its restaurants and shops.