5 things to know about the Diesel SS24 show
7,000 people attended
The first official day of Milan Fashion Week kicked off with a bang thanks to Diesel's democratised fashion show and party. Here's the lowdown.
Everyone was there
'Diesel loves to party, so we invited over 7,000 people to our free rave, and then everybody to our free weekend film festival. The collection is the spirit of Diesel, democratic and experimental in every piece,' says Glenn Martens, creative director of Diesel.
And so he invited thousand of guests and opened the show to a public who is often restricted to the street style outside the shows, including students. Milan Fashion Week's hottest ticket.
It was party-inspired
'I believe in living life to the fullest, that every day should be a party,' Martens added, and this way of life was certainly reflected in the collection. It was an ode to the ravers from the past few decades. There was plenty of distressed denim of course, but also sheer dresses with neon thongs, bleached t-shirts and hoodies, Spice Girls t-shirts and silk slip skirts, corset tops and mini skirts. Camo prints and a hint of tie dye. Innovative burnt out fabrics hinted at a night spent partying a little too hard.
The show was in the middle of a rave
Even heavy rain couldn't stop this party. Senjan Jansen's tracks created the perfect rave-like backdrop as the models walked down the catwalk in front of a giant screen so the thousands of spectators could see the collection in all its glory. The party didn't stop after the show. Diesel teamed up with NTS again to co-host an 8-hour-long party attended by the likes of Jayden Smith and Charlie XCX. Throughout the weekend, the giant screen will also show free films for everybody, curated by Diesel.
The denim coat was our hero piece
We've seen many trends emerge over New York and London Fashion Week, but our favourite (and most wearable) one has been outerwear, with designers revisiting classics such as the trench coat and the bomber jacket. At Diesel, for us it was all about the pavement-skimming denim coat, elevated thanks to its tailored shape. We'll add it to the wishlist.
The accessories stole the show
An updated version of the infamous D-emblazoned leather belt, bra tops with zips for storage, denim fanny packs and baguette bags printed with custom Diesel posters all proved the devil was in the detail at the SS24 show.
-
