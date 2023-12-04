Squid Game: The Challenge's final episode trailer has landed

Squid Game: The Challenge is proving to be as popular as the hit Korean drama, with real-life contestants battling it out to win a huge cash prize. With the grand finale nearly here and all to play for, it looks like things are about to get super intense.

The final episode will be available to stream from the 7th of December and is the last leg of the journey for Sam (Player 16), Mai (Player 287) and Phill (Player 451) - who are all now in arms reach of the $4.56 million prize money - the biggest cash prize in gameshow history. Battling it out against 453 other contestants, it's safe to say it's a huge moment for the final three contestants.

In the trailer we see Sam addressing the audience, saying: "We've come so far to get here and now, this is it," before clips of previous contestants flash up. The money has never felt real, until now. This could be the biggest moment of my life."

Meanwhile, it looks like the pressure could be getting too much for Mai, who tells the camera: "It's a pack of wolves now trying to get a piece of meat. I can't trust anyone in there."

You can watch the trailer for the final of Squid Game: The Challenge below:

The popular Netflix show has been met with some controversy, with two former players threatening legal action after they suffered injuries as a result of the game.

Netflix released a statement (via Vanity Fair) in response to the allegations, stating: "We care deeply about the health of our cast and crew, and the quality of this show. Any suggestion that the competition is rigged or claims of serious harm to players are simply untrue. We’ve taken all the appropriate safety precautions, including after care for contestants – and an independent adjudicator is overseeing each game to ensure it’s fair to everyone."

Squid Game: The Challenge and Squid Game are available to watch now on Netflix