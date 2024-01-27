Claudia Winkleman just revealed the one faithful she was “desperate to make a traitor”

Major spoilers ahead

The Traitors is the most talked-about show of the moment, with season two captivating the nation from day one.

Yes, from the drama and scheming, to Claudia Winkleman's iconic outfits, the BBC show is all anyone can talk about.

This season has undoubtedly been the most dramatic yet, from Paul's shock takedown to the Ross-Diane story-arc and her subsequent rise to icon status.

This weekend however saw the drama rise to new heights, with the final taking place on Friday, and a winner controversially crowned.

Yes, Friday's episode saw Andrew, Harry, Mollie, Jaz and Evie compete for the £95k prize money. And after the group chose to "banish" Evie and Andrew, it was left up to the final three: Jaz, Mollie and Harry.

Ultimately, the finale saw 'faithful' Jaz go head to head with 'traitor' Harry, and in a nail biting climax, 'faithful' Mollie opted to side with her close friend Harry, who betrayed her to take the entire prize pot.

It was non-stop drama, and over on Traitors Uncloaked, it only continued, as host Ed Gamble interviewed Claudia Winkleman and the final five contestants.

It was Claudia Winkleman's words that made the most news, as she revealed how she chooses the traitors, even recalling that there was one 'faithful' that she was desperate to make a 'traitor' - and they're a fan favourite.

"I don't choose by myself," Claudia explained. "I choose with the brilliant producers and those conversations that I have are much longer than they appear on screen. They are persuasive."

She continued: "I really, really wanted to make Diane a Traitor, I can say that out loud. She was like 'Can you imagine me a Traitor?' Anyway, we thought we picked well."

Diane as a traitor would have been television gold, but according to the 63-year-old, it was hard enough being a faithful.

"I hadn't even watched The Traitors," she explained in a recent interview with Grazia. "To have got as far as I did was just amusing me. The whole way I was thinking, 'What in the name of god is going on?' Just keeping my head above water was a big enough game plan for me."

