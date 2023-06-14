Margot Robbie made a hilarious request before signing on to Barbie

The world is awaiting the highly-anticipated release of Barbie, a live-action movie about the iconic Mattel doll, directed and co-written by Oscar nominated Greta Gerwig.

With the official trailer dropping last month, Barbie is still making headlines, especially around its star-studded cast. We're talking Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera and Dua Lipa to name a few.

Yes from Ryan's response to the #NotMyKen backlash and the sweet gifts Margot gave him each day of filming, to the Barbie cast sleepover and the A-lister who was originally set to play the lead, the Barbie cast is making non-stop news. And with updates and anecdotes surfacing by the day, Barbie is set to be the most talked-about film of summer.

This week, it was Margot Robbie that made headlines as a hilarious request that she made before signing on to the film surfaced and subsequently went viral.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside fellow Barbie cast members America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and Issa Rae, Margot revealed that she asked Greta Gerwig for one favour - and it involved Barbie's iconic "Dreamhouse".

"I’ll follow your vision. Whatever you want this Barbie movie to be, let’s do that. Except I just have one favour,” the 32-year-old recalled telling the director before signing on to the project. "Please, please, please can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom down to her pool, because that is my goal in life."

Going on to elaborate, Margot explained the significance, revealing that she had received the fold-out Barbie Dreamhouse playset one Christmas during her childhood.

“It wasn't that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that,” Margot explained last month in an interview with Vogue. “This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn't even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project.”

Barbie is set for release on 21 July 2023.