Victoria Beckham is following in Meghan Markle's business footsteps

Nobody doubts Victoria Beckham's business acumen.

After all, the icon has built a fashion and beauty empire from the ground up under her name, and remains as relevant today as she was in the '90s as part of the Spice Girls—if not more so.

But every business mogul worth her salt knows that there's always room to expand, and Victoria is capitalising on this idea right now.

In fact, Posh Spice seems to be taking a couple of pages out of Meghan Markle's book right now: not only is she expanding her product offering, but she's also releasing a Netflix docuseries!

A new UK trademark application was published for Victoria which was filed on 3 February, for items in the Class 8 and Class 20 categories, suggesting she plans to sell items in those classes.

Class 8 includes items under the cutlery and tableware umbrella, while Class 20 covers soft furnishing and furniture.

"Firstly, the trademark bolsters her ability to take action against third parties who may be using the relevant name in the course of trade without consent," said an intellectual property lawyer speaking to the Mirror.

"The mere presence of these kinds of trademarks on the register can also act as a deterrent, where a third party is considering using the name without their consent.

"Secondly, it improves the ability to enter into agreements to commercialise the brand. By way of example, she may wish to license out the trademarks to partners and earn royalties that way."

The new additions are similar in nature to some of the items Meghan Markle reportedly plans to sell via her American Riviera Orchard brand, renamed As Ever just this week.

Victoria is making another significant career move that's reminiscent of Meghan's path: she's preparing to releasing a docuseries about her life on Netflix, following the success of her appearance on her husband's own documentary, titled simply Beckham.

Her doting husband David recently said: "I convinced her to actually let people see what she does every day and what goes into her business. She's a very clever and hard-working lady, so I want people to see that."

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry have already released several Netflix docs in the past, and the Duchess is preparing to release her new cooking show, called With Love, Meghan. An interesting link between the two women, who are rumoured to be somewhat at odds at the moment.