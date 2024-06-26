Travis and Jason Kelce just shared what meeting the royals was really like
Sounds like Jason feels a bit more positive about them than before
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have both opened up about what it was *actually* like getting to meet the royals at Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour show in London, and you're gonna want to hear this.
In case you somehow managed to miss it, Travis was lucky enough to meet Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte when they went to Taylor's concert — and now we know that Jason met them too, even though he wasn't in the famous selfies.
Speaking on the latest episode of their podcast about sports and life, New Heights, the Kelce brothers discussed what meeting the royals was like, all while enjoying some British delicacies in a classic pub.
Speaking of William, Travis said:"Dude, he was the coolest motherf***er. He was so cool."
Jason, who recalled having said the exact words "F*** Kings" during a previous episode, was happy to retract that view, agreeing with Travis: "He was awesome. He's a good dude."
The two went on to explain that they were a bit worried about protocol, and whether they had to bow or not, but thankfully they were told that that wasn't necessary since the concert wasn't an official royal event.
Travis noticed how intimidated Jason was by the encounter, telling him: "I've never seen you give anyone that much respect. You put your beer, like, 10 feet away from you."
Jason went on to praise the royals for being so down-to-earth, something which he felt must be really difficult for them to do.
But while he clearly enjoyed all three royals, girl-dad Jason was particularly impressed by Princess Charlotte. "She was so f***ing adorable," he said. "I cannot express how — I don't know, maybe it's because I have three girls now — she had fire to her, she was asking questions. That was the most electric part."
The brothers also agreed that they loved how much William encouraged his kids to "be vocal" in the conversation.
Jason shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett with wife Kylie Kelce.
