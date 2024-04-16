Taylor Swift is creating a 'library installation' in LA for her album release

Taylor Swift is literally always working.

Not content with undergoing the world's most successful concert tour ever and releasing a new album (in three days! Try to contain yourselves!), the star has just revealed a brand new project related to the album release.

Spotify revealed on Twitter that, between 16 and 18 April, they will be hosting a special event at a famed Los Angeles shopping mall. The poster for the event reads: "You're invited to join The Tortured Poets Department, a Spotify library installation" and: "Celebrate the new album from Taylor Swift."

The caption reads: "Paging all Tortured Poets:

"Join us at The Grove in L.A. starting tomorrow to celebrate Taylor Swift's newest era, arriving 4/19."

Even without further details, American Swifties who aren't LA-based were very sad about this.

"You had every opportunity to do this in Florida!!!" commented one person.

"Cries In Kansas City," said someone else.

"i’m gonna need you to do this in nyc," said another.

According to a press release from Spotify, the event will consist of an "open-air poetry library," which will be "highly curated to represent the direction of the new record" (via People).

There will be "visual surprises" and even some clues as to what fans can expect from The Tortured Poets Department.

As it stands, we already have quite a few tidbits of info about the album. First of all, fans are convinced it's about her ex Joe Alwyn, but of course Taylor has never officially confirmed that.

After rumours to that effect, Taylor did however confirm that the album will encapsulate the five stages of grief — i.e. denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance — and shocked fans with the five playlists she created to correspond with each stage.

Also, just to make sure the album is extra angsty, it's going to be her most explicit yet, with seven out of 16 tracks bearing the "explicit" label on streaming services. Expect next-level spiciness.