Stevie Nicks pays tribute to Christine McVie, her 'best friend in the whole world'

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has paid tribute to her “best friend in the whole world” Christine McVie, who recently passed away aged 79. McVie’s family announced the death of the singer today in a statement, revealing she had passed away surrounded by family in hospital.

Nicks shared both a statement from Fleetwood Mac, which McVie was a part of, as well as a handwritten tribute to the star on Instagram.

She wrote, “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill…until late Saturday night.”

She added that she hoped she would be able to reach her bedside in hospital so she could sing the song ‘Hallelujah’ by Haim to her. She wrote, “Since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now.”

She shared lyrics from the song, adding, “It’s all I can do now…”

“See you on the other side, My Love. Don’t forget me,” Nicks wrote, signing off the tribute “Always, Stevie.”

Hours before, Nicks also shared a statement from Fleetwood Mac which called McVie “truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.” The joint statement continued, “She was the best musician anyone oculd have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

“She will be so very missed,” it finished.

McVie’s family shared a statement on Wednesday confirming McVie had passed away on Wednesday morning, aged 79 years old. She died peacefully at the hospital after a “short illness,” it continued, and asked everyone to respect the family’s privacy.

“We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” the statement continued.

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac after marrying its bassist John McVie in the 1970s, right in time for the band’s meteoric rise to fame following the release of its album Rumours. The singer-songwriter wrote a number of the band’s hits including Everywhere and Little Lies, as well as featuring as a singer on Don’t Stop and Say You Love Me.

In 1998, she joined her bandmates as they were inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and later took a hiatus from the band, before rejoining them in 2013 for a special appearance in London.