Simone Biles shuts down online criticism of her husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, with the 27-year-old gymnast dominating the 2024 Olympics this summer, winning her sixth Olympic gold medal this week.

Biles, known as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), is famed for her record-breaking gymnastic displays, drawing in A-list audiences, with Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Serena Williams spotted cheering her on from the sidelines.

Another firm supporter and regular attendee is of course Simone Biles' husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, who posted a sweet tribute to his wife this week, accompanied by a photograph of him wearing her gold medal.

"Witnessing history every time you step on the mat," Owens captioned the snap. "Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!! So thankful I was there to see it."

However, the tribute was met by a wave of online criticism, with Biles' fans condemning Owens for wearing his wife's medal, and accusing him of making the moment about himself.

"Give the medal back bby that's not yours", read one comment, while another stated: "That's Simone's gold medal you're holding, not yours my guy."

"There's something very unsettling about you wearing her medal. Seems off. Give it back to her immediately," read another. "Don't steal her thunder. She EARNED that medal HERSELF."

TikTok's Kiera Breaugh even released a viral video on the subject, with her post telling Owens to "take her medal off" raking in over 2.1 million views.

This is when Biles herself entered the narrative, shutting down the criticism of her husband in the comment section of Breaugh's viral video.

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures," read Biles' comment. "So don’t ever make assumptions. Like y’all are so fucking miserable. Leave us alone.”

Kiera Breaugh has since responded, telling viewers: "She put the medal on him. I can't really be mad if she told him to," and adding that she was "honoured to be told to fuck off by such a talented woman."

We will continue to update this story.