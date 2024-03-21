Shakira addresses story she 'caught Gerard Piqué cheating' thanks to an empty jam jar

When it comes to celebrity break-ups, the rumour mill usually goes into overdrive. And following Shakira's split from footballer Gerard Piqué in 2022, there were more than a few colourful stories floating around online.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Shakira opened up about the challenges she has faced in the wake of the split, and discussed how she is navigating her life now as a single mum. She explained: "I am in charge of these two kids, these two babies who depend on me so much and I'm a single mother, I don't have a husband and home to help out with anything."

But most notably, she finally addressed the rumour that she found out her ex had allegedly cheated on her when she returned home from a trip and noticed that jam was missing from the fridge. While this might not ring alarm bells to many, apparently her partner and her children don't eat jam - leading her to an infidelity trail.

If it sounds like the plot of a Hallmark movie, that's because apparently there's no truth to it whatsoever. The interviewer notes that when asked about this fruity rumour, "she claims not to know what I'm talking about, which seems unlikely, and insists it's 'not true'."

Despite confirmation that there's nothing to it, her fans on X are still reluctant to believe it's fiction. One wrote: "Well I'm choosing to believe it's real."

Another wrote: "Way to ruin the fun."

The couple met in 2010 on the set of Shakira's music video for the official Fifa World Cup song, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). Shakira and Piqué welcomed their first child in 2013, a son named Milan, followed by their son Sasha in 2015. However, they split in 2022 with Shakira telling Zane Lowe in a recent interview: "In a way it's kind of good not to have a husband because it was dragging me down. Now I feel like working, I feel like writing songs, I feel like making music, it's just a compulsive need that I didn't have before."