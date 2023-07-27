Ryan Reynolds just trolled Sandra Bullock on her birthday by sharing a nude scene from 'The Proposal'

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ryan Reynolds is notorious for relentlessly and ruthlessly trolling his wife Blake Lively (and vice-versa), but did you know that he's also happy to troll his other actor friends when the occasion presents itself?

On 26 July, Sandra Bullock turned 59 years old, and Ryan wasn't about to miss his friend and coworker's big day — especially when he had such perfectly hilarious footage on hand with which to troll her.

The Deadpool actor took to Instagram to share one of the most hilarious and iconic scenes from the 2009 romcom they both starred in, The Proposal.

In the scene, Sandra's character is attempting to deal with an out-of-control dog while naked and looking for a shower towel. She doesn't realise that Ryan's character (her employee who is pretending to be her boyfriend) doesn't know she's there.

Because he's listening to music, he takes off his clothes, and as Sandra makes her way out of the bathroom, the two collide — fully naked and with a whole lot of skin-to-skin contact. As they bump into each other, Ryan's character says: "What the...?" and when realisation dawns, both of them begin to scream.

Real-life Ryan captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?"

In case you're unfamiliar with the role of intimacy coordinator, it's a person who comes onto a movie set to consult on scenes involving sex or nudity to ensure the actors feel safe and comfortable filming them.

Emma Thompson once perfectly summed up why intimacy coordinators are so great. "Intimacy coordinators are the most fantastic introduction in our work. And no, you can’t just 'let it flow,'" she said.

"There’s a camera there and a crew — it’s not on your own in a hotel room. You’re surrounded by a bunch of blokes carrying things. So it’s not a comfortable situation, full stop."

Anyway, hats off to Ryan Reynolds, who definitely knows how to pull off a hilarious joke — especially on people's special days. No word yet on Sandra's reaction to it all!