Rich Paul has finally addressed Adele marriage speculation
We haven't got much further though
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Adele and Rich Paul have been an item for quite a while at this point, and have sparked marriage rumours for almost as long.
The popstar and sports agent have been known to refer to each other as "husband" and "wife" on many occasions, though to the best of our knowledge the two aren't actually married.
Rich just gave an interview to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, when he gushed about Adele.
"She's been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other," he explained to Gayle (via the Daily Mail).
"I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb. She's been great for me. We've been great for each other."
But these sweet comments weren't enough for Gayle, who — like many of us — really wanted to know whether he and Adele are in fact married. In order to tease an answer out of Rich, she asked him whether she should refer to the songstress as "Mrs. Paul" next time she speaks to her.
"You can say whatever you want," Rich told her, before implying that he doesn't like to comment on personal matters like these publicly. "It's not for the media," he said.
The Mail points out that Adele called Rich her "husband" just weeks ago during a concert in Las Vegas, which was the latest out of many instances when she's used the terminology.
Shedding light on the whole situation, one source in the know spoke to Us Weekly last week. "They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now," the insider said. "Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her."
Adele and Rich went public with their relationship in 2021, and it has always seemed quite serious — with both of them apparently open to having a child together in the future.
This lovely relationship comes off the heels of Adele's divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares son Angelo, 10.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Feeling the pressure to hit a new personal best? ASICS is here to re-define your relationship with exercise
It's time to rethink your workout rhetoric
By Jazzria Harris
-
The sold-out Gap jumper had 20m views on TikTok
And it's finally back in stock
By Penny Goldstone
-
Victoria Beckham has an astounding number of engagement rings in her collection
She'll never be short of options
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Adele is reportedly planning to have a child with Rich Paul 'very soon'
She is already a mum to ten year old son, Angelo
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Did Adele just hint that she secretly married Rich Paul?
A video of the singer talking about her 'husband' is going viral
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Adele burst into tears while helping a couple with a gender reveal and the video is going viral
So sweet!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Adele thanks James Corden for getting her through heartbreaking divorce
The final Carpool Karaoke was emotional to say the least!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Lizzo says she got 'so drunk' with Adele at the Grammys after sneaking in tequila
Oh, these two.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Adele opens up about 'really bad' health condition that affects her ability to walk
'I have to waddle these days.'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Adele is reportedly set to start selling her own brand of luggage and lingerie
Will you be stocking up on Adele-approved products?
By Sarah Finley
-
Adele opens up about therapy after split from ex Simon Konecki
'I started having therapy again because I went a few years without it.'
By Maisie Bovingdon