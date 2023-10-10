Rich Paul has finally addressed Adele marriage speculation

Rich Paul and Adele attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Adele and Rich Paul have been an item for quite a while at this point, and have sparked marriage rumours for almost as long.

The popstar and sports agent have been known to refer to each other as "husband" and "wife" on many occasions, though to the best of our knowledge the two aren't actually married.

Rich just gave an interview to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, when he gushed about Adele.

"She's been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other," he explained to Gayle (via the Daily Mail).

"I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb. She's been great for me. We've been great for each other."

But these sweet comments weren't enough for Gayle, who — like many of us — really wanted to know whether he and Adele are in fact married. In order to tease an answer out of Rich, she asked him whether she should refer to the songstress as "Mrs. Paul" next time she speaks to her.

"You can say whatever you want," Rich told her, before implying that he doesn't like to comment on personal matters like these publicly. "It's not for the media," he said.

The Mail points out that Adele called Rich her "husband" just weeks ago during a concert in Las Vegas, which was the latest out of many instances when she's used the terminology.

Shedding light on the whole situation, one source in the know spoke to Us Weekly last week. "They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now," the insider said. "Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her."

Adele and Rich went public with their relationship in 2021, and it has always seemed quite serious — with both of them apparently open to having a child together in the future.

This lovely relationship comes off the heels of Adele's divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares son Angelo, 10.

