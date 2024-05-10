Paris and Nicole are back - The Simple Life is the revival we didn't know we needed

Friends is turning thirty, And Just Like That is—for better or worse—filming a third season and now, Paris and Nicole are reuniting. The noughties TV revival is almost complete.

It’s been over 20 years since the It Girls first donned dungarees à la American Gothic and changed the face of reality TV and, dare I say it, farming with their frankly deranged show The Simple Life, which brought us such dumbstruck moments as when they threw shade on a—then relatively unknown—Kim Kardashian, or when Nicole described her “type” as “really skinny and pale and look like they’re dying.”

The pair teasingly posted a collage of throwback photos with the shared caption, “From Day 1: Sill and Bill,” - the girls’ nicknames for each other. The details of the show’s revival are scant, so what else is a girl to do than look back at some of the duo’s most chaotic moments. That’s hot! Talking of which, honourable mention goes to that time Paris tried to trademark the catchphrase.

Paris and Nicole: the 10 most chaotic from The Simple Life

Paris is reading the weather forecast: "Bye, gorgeous, here's traffic."

Paris frying bacon on an iron

Paris and Nicole "working" as cops

Sanasa!

Paris and Nicole prank the vet

The Sonic sign

Nicole's "type"

The Kim K shade

The cow scene

Paris eats dog food