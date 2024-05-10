Paris and Nicole are back - The Simple Life is the revival we didn't know we needed
We look back at the 10 most chaotic Paris and Nicole moments from the show. That's hot!
Friends is turning thirty, And Just Like That is—for better or worse—filming a third season and now, Paris and Nicole are reuniting. The noughties TV revival is almost complete.
It’s been over 20 years since the It Girls first donned dungarees à la American Gothic and changed the face of reality TV and, dare I say it, farming with their frankly deranged show The Simple Life, which brought us such dumbstruck moments as when they threw shade on a—then relatively unknown—Kim Kardashian, or when Nicole described her “type” as “really skinny and pale and look like they’re dying.”
The pair teasingly posted a collage of throwback photos with the shared caption, “From Day 1: Sill and Bill,” - the girls’ nicknames for each other. The details of the show’s revival are scant, so what else is a girl to do than look back at some of the duo’s most chaotic moments. That’s hot! Talking of which, honourable mention goes to that time Paris tried to trademark the catchphrase.
A photo posted by parishilton on
Paris and Nicole: the 10 most chaotic from The Simple Life
Paris is reading the weather forecast: "Bye, gorgeous, here's traffic."
Paris frying bacon on an iron
Paris and Nicole "working" as cops
Sanasa!
Paris and Nicole prank the vet
The Sonic sign
Nicole's "type"
The Kim K shade
The cow scene
Paris eats dog food
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
