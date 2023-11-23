The viral Our Place x Selena Gomez pans are in the early Black Friday sales
They're popular for good reason
When it comes to kitchenware, there's one brand that has exploded in popularity over the last couple of years. You may have seen everyone on Instagram using the iconic Always pan and it has become a staple in kitchens across the country. The biggest draw of the Our Place favourite is that it allows budding chefs to cut their cookware down from ten pieces to just one.
How exactly? Well, the Always 2.0 pan acts as a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan. It's also nonstick, and means that you can braise, sear or fry with just one piece of equipment. Not only that, but it will save you heaps of space in your cupboards, looks undeniably chic and also comes in a number of colourways - whether you're a fan of sage, lavender or classic black. There's currently a few limited edition colours available too which will brighten up any culinary collection.
While it usually retails at £130, it has been reduced to just £85 in the early Black Friday sales. Furthermore, Our Place have cut the prices on a range of their popular products, from 4 piece sets with 41% off to the Always Pan duo (which includes a pair of nonstick pans) down to £150, saving you £85.
Selena Gomez also launched her own range with Our Place, and you can shop directly from her favourites. If you're looking to update your kitchen cupboards this Black Friday, Our Place is a trusted place to go with many of Marie Claire UK's editors vouching for the viral cookware.
Our Place x Selena Gomez pans Black Friday deals
- Always Pan Duo: was £235, now £150 - 36% off
- Perfect Pot: was £140, now £99 - 29% off
- Ultimate Hosting Set: was £225, now £180 - 20% off
Best Our Place deals
Our Place 4-piece Always Pan and Perfect Pot set, now £289 (was £490) - 41% off
This set includes the Full-Sized Always Pan 2.0, the Mini-Sized Always Pan 2.0, Full-Sized Perfect Pot and Mini-Sized Perfect Pot.
If you've had your eye on an Always 2.0 pan for a while and are ready to make the investment, it is also on sale in the Black Friday deals right now with the price currently reduced from £130 to £85.
Always Pan® 2.0, was £130 - now £85
The popular pan is currently in the early Black Friday sales, meaning you can save yourself £45 on the cult cookware favourite.
Happy cooking!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Thanksgiving plans may surprise their fans
And it involves KFC...
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These are the best Black Friday spa deals across the UK
Indulge in some R&R
By Lauren Hughes
-
The Jigsaw Black Friday sale is here and you can get 30% off coats, knitwear, and shoes
*Adds to cart*
By Sofia Piza
-
Selena Gomez is 'concerned' about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'moving too fast'
"It's very unlike her."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Selena Gomez on why she’s so open about her mental health
"There is so much strength in being vulnerable."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Selena Gomez was spotted holding someone's hand days after sharing she's single
This man will be a mess when she breaks the news...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez refused to clap for Chris Brown at the VMAs
The clip of her reaction to his nomination has since gone viral
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Hailey Bieber fully addresses 'disappointing' Selena Gomez online drama for the first time
"That really hurt my feelings."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Hailey Bieber defends Selena Gomez after 'nasty comments' online
"If you are participating in that you are part of a culture that I want no part of."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Wait - are Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating?
It's a week of surprising celebrity couples!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Selena Gomez has addressed the situation with Hailey Bieber for the first time
"This isn't what I stand for."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde