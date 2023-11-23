The viral Our Place x Selena Gomez pans are in the early Black Friday sales

When it comes to kitchenware, there's one brand that has exploded in popularity over the last couple of years. You may have seen everyone on Instagram using the iconic Always pan and it has become a staple in kitchens across the country. The biggest draw of the Our Place favourite is that it allows budding chefs to cut their cookware down from ten pieces to just one. 

How exactly? Well, the Always 2.0 pan acts as a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan. It's also nonstick, and means that you can braise, sear or fry with just one piece of equipment. Not only that, but it will save you heaps of space in your cupboards, looks undeniably chic and also comes in a number of colourways - whether you're a fan of sage, lavender or classic black. There's currently a few limited edition colours available too which will brighten up any culinary collection. 

While it usually retails at £130, it has been reduced to just £85 in the early Black Friday sales. Furthermore, Our Place have cut the prices on a range of their popular products, from 4 piece sets with 41% off to the Always Pan duo (which includes a pair of nonstick pans) down to £150, saving you £85. 

Selena Gomez also launched her own range with Our Place, and you can shop directly from her favourites. If you're looking to update your kitchen cupboards this Black Friday, Our Place is a trusted place to go with many of Marie Claire UK's editors vouching for the viral cookware.

This set includes the Full-Sized Always Pan 2.0, the Mini-Sized Always Pan 2.0, Full-Sized Perfect Pot and Mini-Sized Perfect Pot.

If you've had your eye on an Always 2.0 pan for a while and are ready to make the investment, it is also on sale in the Black Friday deals right now with the price currently reduced from £130 to £85.

The popular pan is currently in the early Black Friday sales, meaning you can save yourself £45 on the cult cookware favourite. 

Happy cooking!

