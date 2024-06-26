Matthew Perry's death could see 'multiple people' charged according to law enforcement
The Friends star passed away in October 2023
Matthew Perry's sudden passing shocked the world late last year, with Friends fans, politicians and royals sharing tributes to the late actor when the news of his death broke. In the weeks that followed, many discussed Matthew's incredible work within addiction and recovery, inspired by his own personal struggles with drugs and alcohol, and his former co-star Jennifer Aniston urged people to support The Matthew Perry Foundation - a charity established to support those experiencing addition.
In December, details of his autopsy report were released and confirmed that his death was the result of 'acute effects of ketamine', which caused Perry to drown in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home. In May, a joint investigation was opened by local police and federal agents to find those responsible for supplying the actor with the drug. A report via People claimed that a source within law enforcement believes 'multiple people' should be charged, stating: "The source says the US Attorney’s Office will make the ultimate decision on whether or not to press charges."
Last month TMZ reported that an active investigation was underway, writing: "Law enforcement sources tell us there is an ongoing investigation into where Perry got the ketamine that ended up playing a part in his death – and the main questions are who provided the drug, and under what circumstances."
The report continued also claimed that 'local police and the DEA have been looking into this matter for months' and that 'key people in Hollywood' had reportedly been interviewed, adding: "While our sources could not provide names they told us investigators have approached and spoken to people who are known to have a history of drug use or abuse. We’re told those people are not necessarily the actual source of ketamine, but they could have information leading to the source. So far, no arrests have been made."
According to The Independent, a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office stated that they have 'no comment' on the claims. The Drug Enforcement Administration added that 'DEA does not confirm or comment on ongoing investigations.'
If you have been impacted by the themes in this article and are seeking support, you can call Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) on 0800 9177 650,contact them via help@aamail.org, or visit alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk. Narcotics Anonymous is contactable via 03009991212 or ukna.org.
If you know someone who is experiencing addiction, Adfam offers support to loved ones and can be contacted at adfam.org.uk. Alternatively, you can reach out to AI-Anon - an organisation for those who's lives have been impacted by addiction. Call 0800 0086 811, email helpline@al-anonuk.org.uk or visit al-anonuk.org.uk.
