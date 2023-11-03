Mariah Carey *literally* defrosted for the Christmas season

Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
Mariah Carey has defrosted to mark the start of Christmas season — no, literally. The Queen of Christmas knows that we're all just waiting for her to reappear to the sound of All I Want for Christmas Is You come 1st November, so she's kindly given the people what they want.

This year, Mariah filmed a video of herself set in a giant ice block in a vault, with ghouls and pumpkin-heads slowly thawing her out of it with hair dryers (SO on brand). When the ice finally cracks, the singer sing-shouts: "IT'S TI-IIIME!" before the first notes of her iconic Christmas song start playing, and she starts to dance delightedly with a bunch of Santa's elves and children in a winter wonderland.

"I can’t get over the defrosting!!! THIS IS EVERYTHING!" commented one person on Instagram.

"Mariah clocked into work," quipped another.

"Not her acknowledging the meme," joked a third.

Another person declared: "November 1st should be a public holiday at this point in honour of Mariah's annual announcement."

Mariah does this fun stunt every 1st November, and we love her so much for it. Last year, she dressed as an evil witch and rode a bicycle straight into the first of the month, before the video jumped to her in a Mrs. Claus suit bellowing: "IT'S TI-IIIME!"

And the year before that, she was clad in a long sparkly red dress and started bashing pumpkins that read, "It's not time" with a giant candy cane just as the first notes of the song started playing.

All I Want for Christmas is an iconic song, not just because it's so recognisable, but because of just how successful it is.

According to Cosmopolitan, it has earned a diamond record and has sold over 16 million copies worldwide. In 2022, it hurtled easily back into the number one spot in the Billboard charts, and we can pretty much expect it to do the same again this year. Because it's time, people!

