Why the Barbie movie removed a joke about Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey
Don't worry, there are still plenty of jokes left
The highly anticipated Barbie movie stars loads of super famous people playing the characters of Barbie and her boyfriend Ken, but if that wasn't confusing enough already two of these Barbies are also always getting confused for each other in real life.
The resemblance between Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey has been pointed out many a time, so much so that Margot and Barbie director Greta Gerwig apparently really wanted to allude to it in the film — but it didn't make the cut in the end.
Margot and her costar Ryan Gosling recently appeared in a BuzzFeed segment during which they got to answer questions while playing with some adorable puppies, and the Suicide Squad star addressed this all head-on.
"I've been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, who is Emma Mackey. And she plays one of the Barbies in the movie, pretty much because Greta and I thought it would be funny," Margot explained.
She continued: "We were gonna do this whole joke about us looking similar and how..."
Then, she paused to ask Ryan: "Did you know this?" to which he replied: "I did not know this."
Unfortunately, it didn't quite work out after all.
"And then once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, we don't actually look that similar," Margot explained.
"Like when she's got her brown hair and I've got my blonde hair, we don't look that similar, so we didn't put that joke in the movie. But when people come up and say: 'I loved you in Sex Education,' I just say: 'Thank you. Thank you so much.'"
Thankfully, by the looks of it, there are still loads of jokes left in the final cut of the film, which premieres on Friday 21st July.
Excited?
