Fans are livid that Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed in Oscar noms
Bit ironic
The 2024 Oscars nominations are out, and neither star and executive producer Margot Robbie nor director Greta Gerwig were nominated.
This has left fans absolutely livid, especially considering that Barbie received a nod for best picture, and that America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling both received nominations for supporting actor/actress.
People felt it was especially ironic that Ryan should be nominated over Margot, based on a film that critiqued the patriarchy in no uncertain terms.
"Ryan Gosling, while deserving, got an Oscar nomination for Barbie while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn’t? Completely proving the point of the movie in 20 f***ing 24 you cannot make this up," tweeted one disappointed fan.
"Wait Ryan Gosling got nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie didn't get nominated for Barbie?! And Greta got snubbed for Best Director?!?!" agreed another. "Way to justify the literal plot of the movie @TheAcademy"
Others pointed out that it was kind of odd for the film to be nominated for best picture but for its director not to get an acknowledgement for creating the film in the first place (frankly, we can't argue with that logic).
"So Greta Gerwig created one of the most original films of the decade, one that completely blew apart people’s expectations of what a #Barbie movie could be & resonated with millions … yet apparently that’s not *quite* worth a nomination for best director???" wrote another angry fan.
"Greta Gerwig made a film that was critically acclaimed, culturally impactful, hilarious, unique, visually exceptional, perfectly cast and acted, left people laughing, crying and thinking AND made a billion dollars at the box office. But no Best Director nom?!" added someone else.
Luckily, Greta and Margot have been honoured elsewhere, including at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards.
Still, this year again, it looks like the Academy didn't *quite* read the room when it came to deciding on nominations. Oh well, better luck next time!
