Lizzo is 'considering' a tell-all interview following the allegations from her backup dancers

Earlier this year, Lizzo was faced with allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct by three of her former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez.

In August, the three women filed a lawsuit against the singer and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, as well and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring. It contained a number of allegations including body shaming, religious and racial harassment, discrimination, assault and false imprisonment. Lizzo has denied all allegations against her.

Following the accusations, she responded publicly via social media and shared a statement on Instagram which read: "These last few days [since news of the lawsuit broke] have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing."

The Yitty founder also added that she felt her 'character has been criticised' and while she wouldn't usually respond so publicly she felt she needed to as the allegations are 'too outrageous to not be addressed'.

Now, Lizzo is reportedly considering a tell-all interview in order to clear her name and share her side of the story.

According to The Sun, the Good As Hell singer is currently debating a sit down chat with Gayle King to discuss the allegations with a source telling the publication: "Lizzo was privately inundated with support from people who knew her when the lawsuit was made public.

"It has been an incredibly tough time for her and she has taken a huge hit to her reputation. She has had a number of people interested in a sit down interview but it is an offer from Gayle King that appears to be the bid she will consider.

"There is obviously still a lot going on legally and Lizzo is being guided by her team as to what would be the best course of action to take."

Lizzo has requested a dismissal of the suit against her, according to new legal documents, and Variety reported that a spokesperson for her legal team said: "This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practiced what they’ve preached – whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment."