Here's what we know about the allegations against Lizzo, and what she has said about them

Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo is facing allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct by three of her former dancers.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit together on Tuesday against the 35-year-old singer, her dance captain Shirlene Quigley and her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring.

The allegations against Lizzo (Melissa Jefferson) and her team, include sexual harassment, body shaming, religious and racial harassment, discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

Since the lawsuit has been announced publicly, a number of the Good as Hell singer's former colleagues and collaborators have shared support for the accusers, backing the claims of a toxic work environment.

Lizzo has denied the allegations.

Lizzo released a public statement today, calling the allegations "as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed", alleging that they came from "former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

"My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," she wrote in her statement, later adding: "I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

As the case progresses, here's what we know about the lawsuit and the allegations being made against Lizzo.

The allegations against Lizzo

Lizzo has been accused of sexual harassment and creating a "sexually charged and uncomfortable" work environment through fat-shaming, racial harassment and disability discrimination, in a number of incidents between 2021 and 2023.

The lawsuit states that the Defendants Lizzo, BGBT and Shirlene Quigley "created a hostile work environment for Plaintiffs, making the conditions of their employment intolerable".

According to the lawsuit, the Plaintiffs were exposed to repeated nudity against their will, with Davis and Williams alleging that they were pushed to participate in a nude photoshoot. The lawsuit also alleges that Lizzo pressured all of her employees to attend outings where nudity and sexuality were a focal point, with allegations that she “hounded her employees to engage with nude performers”. The lawsuit references occasions where the singer allegedly instructed employees to catch dildos and eat bananas from performers’ vaginas at a strip club in Amsterdam. Another incident cited in the lawsuit alleges that her security guard was forced to stand on stage and take his trousers off whilst being whipped.

"Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” reads the lawsuit, via Deadline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The lawsuit includes other allegations of workplace misconduct, including allegations by Davis that she felt pressured into explaining her weight gain, and reported comments "charged with racial and fat-phobic animus". Davis also alleges in the lawsuit that she was reprimanded for recording a meeting with Lizzo due to a health condition, and subsequently fired.

“After castigating Ms Davis, Lizzo fired Ms Davis on the spot,” the lawsuit reads, with Davis alleging that she was prohibited from leaving the room until her phone and iCloud had been searched for recordings about Lizzo.

One claim cited in the lawsuit alleges that dancers were subjected to an almost 12 hour rehearsal where they were forced to re-audition for their spots, without a break. Davis alleges that she lost control of her bladder, and due to fearing the repercussions of exiting the stage, she was forced to remain in her soiled clothes.

Read the full lawsuit, uploaded by Deadline.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Allegations have also been made against Lizzo's dance captain Shirlene Quigley, who has been accused in the lawsuit of making "constant sexually inappropriate comments" including discussing one of the dancer's virginity, and of making performers conform to her religious beliefs.

“While it was not an official requirement for team members to participate in these prayers, it became clear that engagement was compulsory,” the lawsuit reads.

“I just couldn’t sit with the fact that this was happening behind the scenes," explained one of the three plaintiffs Crystal Williams on her decision to come forward, via CBS. "She’s kind of contradicting everything she stands for."

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” announced Ron Zambrano, an attorney for the three Plaintiffs in a statement.

Since the lawsuit was filed, several of Lizzo's former colleagues and collaborators have voiced their support, praising the three dancers for their courage.

Among them was Lizzo's former creative director, Quinn Wilson, who appeared to back the allegations. “I haven't been a part of that world for around three years, for a reason,” Wilson posted to Instagram stories. “I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. and I grieve parts of my own experience.”

Dancer Courtney Hollinquest also showed public support for the three women suing the Truth Hurts singer. “For clarification, I’m not a part of the lawsuit – but this was very much my experience in my time there," she posted in a statement to her Instagram Stories. "Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison has also spoken out about her experience with Lizzo, alleging that she worked with the singer in 2019 on her documentary Love, Lizzo, but walked away after two weeks, calling her a "narcissistic bully" and alleging that her image and message is "a curated facade".

“I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related. But, in 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks," Allison posted to Instagram stories. “I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, unkind, and cruel she is. I was not protected and thrown into a shitty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can, and I’m grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and deeply hurt, but I’ve healed.

“Reading these reports make me realise how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers.”

Lizzo's statement

Here is Lizzo's full public statement in response to the allegations

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has bee criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

"As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team.

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.

"I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

We will continue to update this story.