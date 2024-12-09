Sources have shared what's really going on with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship at the moment

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are two of the most talked-about people in the world, with the couple dating since September 2023. And from their public appearances to their decoded conversations, they never fail to make headlines.

"They're both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," a source recently told People of their relationship. "Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very 'present' way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people, and that's a constant thing in their relationship."

However, despite the buzz around Jenner and Chalamet, the couple has proven to be notoriously private - choosing to keep the details of their relationship under wraps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This has been particularly clear given Chalamet's absence on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with Jenner, 27, reportedly keeping her 28-year-old actor boyfriend off the family reality show.

Yes, according to insiders, Kris Jenner is keen to feature Chalamet on the show - something his girlfriend has refused.

"Kylie is determined to keep her love life private, which includes not having her boyfriend on TV," a source explained to The Daily Mail. And given that this marks a change from her past relationships, sources have reported that this is actually a positive sign.

"Kylie and Timothée are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of The Kardashians TV show," the source continued. "Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"They think she’s wasting a great opportunity," the source later went on to explain. "But Kylie isn’t taking their advice. She loves Timothée and wants this relationship to work.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have not commented on the reports.