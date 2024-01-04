Kelly Clarkson says her ex-husband thought she wasn't 'sexy' enough for prestigious gig

Sounds like Kelly Clarkson is doing much better ~since he's been gone~.

The popstar filed for divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock back in 2020, and from what she's had to say about it so far, it sounds like it was very much the right decision for her.

In the latest news, Kelly told a California labour commissioner last year that Brandon had discouraged her from pursuing a role as a judge on The Voice because the TV show's broadcaster, NBC, would opt for "someone sexy" like Rihanna over her, as reported by the New York Post.

Kelly claimed Brandon told her they were "looking for a more sex symbol type." When her lawyer asked her how she was able to remember these comments, she replied: "Well, a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol, so that stays."

Aside from Brandon's comments being so obviously hurtful, they ended up being very wrong as well. Kelly was cast as a judge on the talent show starting in 2018, serving in the role for a total of nine seasons. She has now quit the programme to focus on her talk show, aptly named The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as her own musical career.

In her personal life, Kelly now dedicates lots of time to her friends, family, and the children she shares with Brandon: River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7.

These days, she's not so interested in romance, preferring a more philosophical approach.

"I’ve always known that love is hard," she told People in a recent interview.

"For me, love has always come with this elephant in the room of sadness. I’ve known love is not forever. I don’t mean that to sound depressing, but I think we put a lot of pressure on that word.

"Sometimes love is looking at someone and going, 'This is not good for you. This is not good for me.' That’s a hard thing to face. But when you do, I think you grow."