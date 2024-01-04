Kelly Clarkson says her ex-husband thought she wasn't 'sexy' enough for prestigious gig

This sounds so painful

Singer Kelly Clarkson (R) and Brandon Blackstock attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Sounds like Kelly Clarkson is doing much better ~since he's been gone~.

The popstar filed for divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock back in 2020, and from what she's had to say about it so far, it sounds like it was very much the right decision for her.

In the latest news, Kelly told a California labour commissioner last year that Brandon had discouraged her from pursuing a role as a judge on The Voice because the TV show's broadcaster, NBC, would opt for "someone sexy" like Rihanna over her, as reported by the New York Post.

Kelly claimed Brandon told her they were "looking for a more sex symbol type." When her lawyer asked her how she was able to remember these comments, she replied: "Well, a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol, so that stays."

Aside from Brandon's comments being so obviously hurtful, they ended up being very wrong as well. Kelly was cast as a judge on the talent show starting in 2018, serving in the role for a total of nine seasons. She has now quit the programme to focus on her talk show, aptly named The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as her own musical career.

In her personal life, Kelly now dedicates lots of time to her friends, family, and the children she shares with Brandon: River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7.

These days, she's not so interested in romance, preferring a more philosophical approach.

"I’ve always known that love is hard," she told People in a recent interview.

"For me, love has always come with this elephant in the room of sadness. I’ve known love is not forever. I don’t mean that to sound depressing, but I think we put a lot of pressure on that word.

"Sometimes love is looking at someone and going, 'This is not good for you. This is not good for me.' That’s a hard thing to face. But when you do, I think you grow."

Topics
Kelly Clarkson
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸