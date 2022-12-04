Keke Palmer reveals she's pregnant with hilarious reveal
The star made the announcement during her 'Saturday Night Live' appearance
Many stars have hosted Saturday Night Live, though Keke Palmer’s latest appearance on the comedy sketch show will go down in history. The Nope star kicked off the show with a monologue during which she made a surprise announcement: she’s pregnant!
The 29 year old presented her monologue wearing a long coat, chatting to the studio audience about her career as a child star and astrology. She then said, “I’m especially glad to be here because there’s been some rumours going around, saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant’ and I just want to set the record straight.”
She then dramatically unbuttoned her coat and ripped it open, showing off her baby bump. “I am!”
Rumours of Palmer’s pregnancy have swirled around on the internet for a little while and she said, “It is bad when people on the internet spread rumours about you y’all, but it is even worse when they’re correct. Like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I’ve got a lot of stuff going on.”
“This has been the biggest blessing, I’m so excited guys. I’m going to be a mom,” she continued to cheers in the audience.
Palmer is currently dating Darius Jackson, a professional American footballer. Little is known about the private couple and true to form, Palmer didn’t share any details about Jackson and their relationship during her monologue.
Palmer, who worked as a child on projects such as Akeelah and the Bee, also talked about how it might be odd for some of her fans to see her pregnant. She continued, “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29.”
“I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do,” she finished.
