Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And from the return of Swift's Eras tour to the restarting of NFL season, they have been front and centre in 2024.

It is their relationship that has undoubtedly made the most news, with the A-list couple dating since September 2023 - "spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities".

As the buzz around the couple intensifies, so too has the speculation, with reports that an engagement countdown is on. And while Swift and Kelce choose not to engage with speculation, the frenzy has gone on to affect those around them.

This is something that Kelce's ex girlfriend Kayla Nicole opened up about recently, calling the experience "overwhelming".

Kelce and Nicole, a sports journalist and influencer, dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. And while she and Kelce split a year before his relationship with Swift, she has admitted to experiencing "hate" and "online chaos" since they went public.

"Going through a public breakup, it's been overwhelming," Nicole can be seen explaining in a preview for her upcoming appearance on TV show Special Forces.

"I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” she explained earlier this year during an appearance on the 'Unapologetically Angel' podcast. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

She continued: "I think there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people. And it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash."

According to Nicole, it has even affected how she and Kelce can now interact when they cross paths.

"We've seen each other in public spaces," she explained. "But I think that we're both aware of the nature of his new situation - that there's just no room to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy. So we just keep it moving."

