J.Lo rocks a Bennifer-themed necklace as part of a glamorous ensemble

Since quietly tying the knot in July, J.Lo and Ben Affleck are more loved up than ever. From trips to see the love of Ben’s life Dunkin’ Donuts, to matching black outfits at fashion shows, Lopez revealed yesterday that she even has a Bennifer-themed necklace.

In a recent Instagram post, the singer shared a gallery of a very glamorous day-to-night outfit transformation. While her plunging white Halston dress was undoubtedly the star of the show in her earlier pictures, eagle-eyed fans spotted the Marry Me star’s very romantic necklace. The golden necklace read ‘Jennifer&Ben’ and was layered with a longer chain featuring a bird-shaped pendant.

Fans were excited by her necklace, with one calling it “so romantic” in the comments. Although both J.Lo and her stylists didn’t share where her necklace was from, they did reveal that her striking pear-shaped diamond earrings were by Raven Fine Jewellers.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In other photos, she revealed that she swapped her Bennifer bling for a lavish double strand diamond necklace and a 10 carat diamond ring, also by Raven Fine Jewellers. Lopez, who legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck earlier this year, also traded her Halston ensemble for an elegant black Elie Saab gown for another charity event.

While J.Lo didn’t go into much detail about what her day and night of glamour entailed, it looks like it was a fun one. In the last slide of her gallery, she shared what appeared to be a pink cocktail embellished with flowers alongside a set of poker chips. She teasingly hashtagged her post ‘#IYKYK’, an acronym which means ‘if you know you know.’

The singer and Affleck’s relationship is one that has spanned decades, beginning with their early 2000s romance and engagement through to their eventual 2004 breakup and subsequent reunion in 2021. The pair were photographed together last spring by paparazzi following J.Lo’s split from former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez, who she had been engaged to.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Affleck got down on one knee (again) in April this year, proposing with a gigantic green diamond ring which rivalled her first pink diamond sparkler from the Batman star. By July, the pair were married in a private ceremony and have since shared their relationship more publicly with the world.

Writing in her newsletter On the J.Lo, the singer wrote of a wedding celebration the pair held in September, “Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."