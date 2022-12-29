Jennifer Lopez debuts a layered 'butterfly' hairstyle and it's giving us 2023 hair inspiration

Queen of the style transformation, a new hairstyle isn't groundbreaking news for Jennifer Lopez. But her latest look is a particularly covetable style - 2022's layered 'butterfly' cut, which offers a fresh take on a layered bob hairstyle and has been doing the rounds on TikTok over the last year.

The new look, which taps into one of the biggest hair trends of 2022, can be seen in a recent Instagram reel, which was posted by the promotional account for Jennifer's upcoming film Shotgun Wedding.

While chatting through what to expect from the film alongside co-star Josh Duhamel - weddings, romance, and hairspray used as a weapon, apparently - the star is seen in the video looking radiant with a choppy, layered grown-out bob in the signature butterfly style.

A post shared by Shotgun Wedding (@shotgunweddingmovie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Despite being one of the top beauty trends on TikTok in 2022, the butterfly style has a retro feel, reminiscent of the iconic '90s 'Rachael' cut. Technically, the butterfly haircut is a heavily layered style, with shorter layers around the face and at the crown, giving it a feathery boho-chic style that's soft and feminine.

Now while this video was likely filmed and scheduled months in advance, meaning we doubt J-Lo is still sporting the style, that's not stopped us from garnering some hair inspiration for 2023.

This look would work perfectly alongside the '90s volume trend (with the most iconic reference point being one of the most famous supermodels of the '90s, Cindy Crawford's, super-glam campaign shots), which is set to be another big hair trend in 2023. Heated rollers at the ready!

Want to try the butterfly haircut yourself? There are plenty of videos all over TikTok that explain the mechanics behind the cut. This one from New York stylist Brad Mondo (also shared via Instagram) has provided inspiration to the masses, amassing over 1.9 million views.

A post shared by Brad Mondo (@bradmondonyc) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

With 2023 looming, many of us are thinking about switching up our style for the New Year. If you're looking for a trend-led versatile style, taking some inspiration from Jennifer Lopez's butterfly haircut could be a great place to start...