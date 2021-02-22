A resurfaced Jennifer Aniston video interview from 1998 is ‘disgusting’ the internet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making headlines ever since she burst onto our teenage screens.

From her sweet friendship with ex husband Brad Pitt to her bond with Reese Witherspoon and the rumours of a Friends reunion, Jen is definitely getting a lot of us through 2021.

This week however, the A-lister made news as a 1998 video of her being interviewed by David Letterman resurfaced – and it’s ‘disgusting’ the internet.

The video clip in question shows Jennifer Aniston appearing on David Letterman to promote her film, The Object of My Affection.

After telling an anecdote about bumping into fans at her gym, David Letterman snuck up behind her and announced, ‘forgive me if this is rude, I just want to try one thing.’

He then proceeded to put a piece of Jennifer Aniston’s hair in his mouth and suck on it while slowly pulling away. He then handed her a tissue to wipe his saliva out of her hair.

While Jennifer Aniston laughed along at the time, fans have been quick to call out the concerning video, accusing Letterman of blatantly harassing the actress.

‘Can’t get over how creepy and disturbing this clip of Jennifer Aniston on Letterman is,’ tweeted one user, while another posted: ‘This Jennifer Aniston interview on David Letterman in 1998 is still disgusting to watch.’

‘I was a fan of Letterman when I was in high school and university, but I look back on a lot of his clips they’re soo awkward and cringy,’ one user tweeted. ‘The most horrifying one is him smelling Jennifer Aniston’s hair- there’s no comedy it’s just straight up sexual harassment on air.’

This video is the latest in a string of resurfaced video of David Letterman interviews that are concerning fans, with other ‘wronged’ interviewees including Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.

We will continue to update this story.