Reese Witherspoon is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and with her Hollywood career spanning over 30 years, she has starred in everything from Legally Blonde to Big Little Lies. Not to mention Walk the Line back in 2006, which earned her an Academy Award. And in recent years, she has become an all-star producer, behind Where the Crawdads Sing, The Morning Show and the upcoming Legally Blonde TV show.

However, despite her star-studded career, the Oscar winner still thinks of her Friends cameo back in 2000 as "one of the scariest moments" of her life.

The actress, now 48, made a two-episode cameo as Rachel's sister, Jill Green, back in season six of the show, opening up about the "scary" experience in a recent interview with People.

"Oh my gosh, being on Friends still to this day is one of my scariest moments ever," Witherspoon recalled in the interview. "Because it was in front of a live audience and I'd never really done theatre. I'd never been in front of a live audience, and I was just blown away by how that cast pivoted so quickly with their jokes.

"I was the kid on set," she continued. "I think I was 22, and of course Jen was just the sweetest to me. I had just had a baby and I remember her and Courteney running to my dressing room and going, 'Can we see the baby? You have a baby?' I was like, 'I do, y'all, I have a baby.' They would be like, 'Can we touch the baby? Can we hold the baby?' I was like, 'Yeah, here!' Ava was on set and I put her in the couch in Central Perk. I still have a little picture of her at Central Perk."

Well this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.