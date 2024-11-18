Hugh Grant’s surprising comments about his Notting Hill character are going viral

Hugh Grant is one of the most talked-about people in the world. And from his candid words about the new Bridget Jones movie to his thoughts about Taylor Swift's Eras tour, the actor is known for speaking his mind.

This week, it was Grant's own acting credits that got him talking, as the 64-year-old looked back at his most iconic roles in a video with Vanity Fair.

This unsurprisingly featured 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill, seeing Grant star as William Thacker, a London book shop owner who falls in love with Hollywood movie star Anna Scott (Julia Roberts).

While reminiscing about the project, Grant voiced an issue he has with his character, and his surprising comments have gone viral.

"Whenever I'm flicking the channels at home after a few drinks, and this comes up, I just think, 'Why doesn't my character have any balls?'" Grant explained of Notting Hill.

"There's a scene in this film where she's in my house and the paps come to the front door and ring the bell, and I think I just let her go past me and open the door, and that's awful," he continued.

"I've never had a girlfriend, or indeed, now wife, who hasn't said, 'Why the hell didn't you stop her? What’s wrong with you?' And I don't really have an answer to that. It was how it was written and I think he's despicable, really."

Grant later went on to open up about working with Julia Roberts, praising her "brilliant" acting skills.

"Probably all the time with Julia, as with any brilliant actress, you're just thinking, 'Oh, Christ, they're really good. I'm not going to be as good as her,'" Grant recalled in the interview.

"And she is great at emoting, and she's got that kind of quality where it looks like her skin is wafer thin. You can sort of see her soul."

