Harrison Butker has defended his controversial statement about women being "homemakers"

NFL player Harrison Butker sparked major criticism earlier this year, after footage of his 2024 commencement speech at Benedictine College, Kansas, was released online.

The 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs kicker gave a 20-minute address to the college's graduating students in May, with his controversial comments - particularly relating to women and their role as "homemakers", going viral.

"I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," Butker announced in his formal address. "How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?"

He continued: "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.

"I'm on the stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I'm beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."

Butker's speech, that also went on to criticise IVF, abortion and "the tyranny of diversity, equity and inclusion" prompted worldwide criticism.

In fact, the backlash got so loud that a petition amassing hundreds of thousands of signatures called for his firing, and the National Football League stated that Butker’s views “are not those of the NFL”.

This week, Butker spoke out, defending his controversial comments while talking to local media at Chiefs training camp.

"I've appreciated all the feedback," Butker told reporters. "With it being the off season and stating a lot of these things, I was really curious as to what people would be saying back to me, and I respected all the viewpoints."

He continued: “In terms of what I said, I prayed about it, and I thought about it, and I was very intentional with what I said and I stand behind what I said.

"My whole career I've talked about how I'm a husband and I'm a father before it comes to me as a kicker,” he continued. “But then when I use that to talk about women, I say that they should embrace and love being wives and being mothers over their career. I think then it gets construed that I'm trying to put women down, which I'm not at all. I love women, I love my wife, and it comes from a place of love."

We will continue to update this story.