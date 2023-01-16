Gwyneth Paltrow says having children 'ruins' romantic relationships

Gwyneth Paltrow (opens in new tab) has opened up about how having children impacted her romantic relationships during an interview with Katy Perry.

During a conversation for the latest episode of her Goop podcast, Gwyneth spoke about motherhood and feeling 'profoundly lonely' before the birth of her daughter, Apple. She also added that she felt having children put a strain on romantic relationships (opens in new tab).

She explained: "It's hard on a relationship. Like I’ve looked back now on like the data set of parents with young kids. It just… ruins the relationship. It's really hard!"

Gwyneth has two children, her daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, who she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

Katy, who has a two year old daughter Daisy Dove with partner Orlando Bloom, said she believes couples need to contribute equally in order for a relationship to thrive after having children.

She said: "I think if both people in the relationship are willing to do the work then it's going to be so much easier.

"But if one person thinks they don’t have any work to do then it’s going to be really challenging."

Gwyneth also discussed feeling lonely before she had children, saying: "I never felt lonely again after I had her [Apple]… and I had felt profoundly lonely in my life."

The Goop founder was married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin for eleven years before they split in 2014, announcing that they were 'consciously uncoupling'.

Gwyneth is now married to producer Brad Falchuck, with the couple tying the knot in 2018. However, the actor surprised many when she announced that they didn't live together (opens in new tab) for over a year after the wedding.

She told Harpers Bazaar: "I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people.

"I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together."