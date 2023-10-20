Gwyneth Paltrow reignited the nepo baby debate when asked about her daughter modelling
She called it an 'ugly moniker'
Late last year, the 'nepo baby' debate was ignited when Vulture published an in-depth review of Hollywood's famous families. While it's not exactly news that Tinseltown is built on who knows who, there was an even bigger interest in who's related to who - especially when netizens realised just how many celebrities had star lineages.
In the following months, Hailey Bieber wore a 'nepo baby' t-shirt in response; Elizabeth Olsen and Gigi Hadid acknowledged their privilege in interviews; Jamie Lee Curtis poked fun at herself during award season.
But a number of celebrities also come out to defend their A-list heritage. Lily Allen tweeted that they were being 'scapegoated', Kate Moss' half-sister Lottie responded with a 'life isn't fair' sentiment and Lily Rose-Depp's doctor analogy didn't go down too well.
And just when you thought that the famous faces had finished talking about familial leg-ups in LA, Gwyneth Paltrow has said that she dislikes the 'judgement' of celebrity offspring who follow in their parents footsteps.
Back in July, the Goop founder spoke about nepotism with Hailey Bieber on the YouTube series, Who's in My Bathroom?, saying that she felt it was a 'fair' debate: "As the child of somebody, you get access that other people don’t have. So the playing field is not level in that way."
However, in a new interview with Bustle, Gwyneth discussed her daughter Apple's appearance at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in January and has shared that she thinks it's an 'ugly moniker'. Apple - who Gwyneth shares with ex-husband Chris Martin - was reportedly told she would be a 'Chanel girl' by the late Karl Lagerfield when she was four years old.
Gwyneth said: "She's really just a student, and... she just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn. But there's nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do. Nobody rips on a kid who's like. 'I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad'.
"The truth is, if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that's what you know, the same way that if you grow up in a house with law, the discussions around the table are about the nuances of whatever particular law the parents practice."
She continued: "I think it's kind of an ugly moniker. I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody's going to think or say."
Gwyneth herself is considered to be a 'nepo baby' as the daughter of director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
