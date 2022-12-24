Lottie Moss hits back at nepo baby criticism, claiming 'life isn't fair'

Social media feeds have been rife with the nepo baby debate since New York Magazine's December 2022 front cover, entitled 'The Year of the Nepo Baby'. The controversial artwork saw famous faces who are the children of other famous faces depicted on a newborn unit.

This week, Lily Allen, who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, spoke out about the term, tweeting about how these individuals have been 'scapegoated'.

If you haven't come across the term before, 'nepo baby' refers to nepotism in the workplace, where young professionals are helped up the ladder by family connections. Recently, thanks to the in-depth look at the subject in this article on the 'nepo-verse' from Vulture (opens in new tab), there's been more conversation around how this plays out in Hollywood.

Lottie Moss, the sister of Kate Moss, has shared her own view on the topic, claiming "life isn't fair". She tweeted, “I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful.

“Obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair”.

She continued to say, "If you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!”

Moss explained in a separate tweet that despite the rant, she is "so grateful" for the "opportunities I've had", but went on to say that “sh****ng on others because of it makes NO sense”.

Moss's account has since disappeared from Twitter, with a message on her page reading that 'this account doesn't exist'.

Despite her fierce defence of nepotism babies, Moss previously revealed in a candid Instagram caption that her sister Kate Moss never "really supported" her in the early stages of her modelling career.

In an Instagram post earlier this year, she wrote in the caption, 'I understand I have come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous but believe it or not that person never really supported me, my parents were amazing but could not relate to what I was going through and did not know the full extent of what I was going through most of the time. I was pretty much on my own so I had to navigate this by myself and do the best I could which I feel I have.'

The 'nepo baby' term has been used on TikTok for a while, and shows how many of the famous faces we see on screen are descended from influential actors, models, directors and singers, and society's fascination with nepo dynasties. The likes of Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber and Dakota Johnson are often cited as examples of famous nepo babies.