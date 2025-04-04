Glen Powell has officially responded to the Sydney Sweeney dating rumours

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her controversial words about "fake Hollywood feminism" to her fight for her iconic White Lotus role, she never fails to make headlines.

It is her personal life that has been front and centre this month, with 27-year-old Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, 41, reported to have "called off" their May wedding due to "major issues" in their relationship.

"They were supposed to get married this spring," a source reported to MailOnline. "The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress."

Days after news broke, Sweeney was spotted in Texas with her former Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell, attending his sister Leslie's wedding.

Sweeney and Powell were the subject of intense dating speculation during the filming and release of their 2023 film. And her recent attendance at the Powell family wedding unsurprisingly set the internet alight.

However, as the news went viral, sources were quick to report that the duo were just friends, with Sweeney becoming close with Leslie and the entire Powell family during filming for Anyone But You.

Even 36-year-old Powell weighed in this week, with the actor asked about Sweeney's attendance on TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

"Timing is everything in this world," Powell responded, adding: "[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding.

"You know, the Powells know how to do it right, and so all the people that love her were there," he continued. "The Powells know how to crank it up!"

"[There is] nothing going on behind closed doors," added Powell's mum Cyndy, via the Daily Mail.

"We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend. We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her."

Well, that's that.