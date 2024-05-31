Emily Ratajkowski speaks out about the Trump trial

Emily Ratajkowski is known for using fashion to make political statements

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records. How did model Emily Ratajkowski react? She wore a black T-shirt from Platform; the artist-driven brand by famous gallerist David Zwirner.

The tee is emblazoned with a depiction of porn actress and director Stormy Daniels by renowned cartoonist R. Crumb. Ahead of the 2016 election, Daniels was allegedly paid $130,000 (£104,000) in hush money from Trump’s former lawyer in exchange for her silence about having sex with the now-disgraced politician. Yesterday, Trump was found guilty of buying Daniels’ silence, but he still denies having had any sexual contact with Daniels.

The limited-edition T-shirt—one of the site’s most popular items—retails for $95 (£75), and 10% of all sales go to Safe Horizon, a New York organisation that supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ratajkowski made sure the focus remained firmly on the statement tee by pairing it with neutral cargo pants, Vans trainers, and yellow sunglasses.

Crumb, who is known for his politicised artwork and critiques of American pop culture, first created the drawing as part of a 2019 exhibition at David Zwirner New York.

Platform later went on to repost the tee, which has almost sold out, on their own Instagram, leading with the caption, “The verdict is in:”

This isn’t Ratajkowski’s first outing with a statement slogan. In February 2020, she donned a tee splayed with the words “Rage against the machine.” to pledge her support to then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Ratajkowski also scribbled the words “fuck Harvey” on her arm when she attended the 2019 premiere of Uncut Gems. The statement referenced the Me Too movie triggered by the exposure of film mogul and now-convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. More recently, the model took to X, formerly Twitter, to condemn Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs with the words ‘Monster’ after leaked video surveillance showed him brutally attacking then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.